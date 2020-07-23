Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
William Patrick Shaw


1961 - 2020
William Patrick Shaw Obituary

William Patrick Shaw, 58, of Saint Clair, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 29, 1961, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Thomas V. and Rosemary (Kerns) Shaw.

Bill was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and then attended Penn State University. He worked at Jetson's Direct Mailing, Hamburg, and then for Reading Tube Corporation.

Bill was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace Church, Pottsville. He loved hiking, reading and Schuylkill County history. Bill was currently writing a book on his family and the mining industry in the area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas V. Shaw Jr.

Bill is survived by a son, William J. Anthony and his wife, Katie Coleman-Anthony, of Port Carbon; a daughter, Holly Kellman, of California; a granddaughter, Mattea Anthony, of Port Carbon; two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Shaw, of New Tripoli, and Cindy Kokitus, of Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Mike Kokitus, of Orwigsburg; a niece, Shana Kelly, of Pittsburgh; a nephew, Justin Horvath, of Chicago, Ill.; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
