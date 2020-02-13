Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
William S.'Bill' Homa Obituary
William S. "Bill" Homa, 81, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 15, 1938, in Cass Township, he was a son of the late Charles and Anna (Martinick) Homa.

After graduating from Saint Clair High School, he served in the Navy.

He was an electrician at Rockwell International, Reading.

Bill was dedicated to his family and always put the needs of others before himself.

He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Surviving are a sister, Anna Mae Boffenmyer, of Pottsville; nephew, John Boffenmyer and his wife, Melissa, of Slidell, La.; great-nephew, Adam J. Boffenmyer; great-neice, Emily M. Boffenmyer.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, 664 W. Carroll St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Very Rev. Gregory Noga will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
