William S. "Bill" Dormer, 86, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Bill was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Reading, a son of the late Mary (Spadafora) and Devlin Dormer.
He was the husband of Irene J. (Skwatt) Dormer.
He was a member of Saint Patrick's Church, Pottsville.
He served in the Army in the Korean War. He was the owner-operator of the former Factory Outlet, Pottsville.
Bill enjoyed watching war movies and was an automobile enthusiast who could determine the make and model of most any vehicle. A favorite former pastime had been landscaping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mariheln Rose.
Bill is survived by his wife, Irene; a son,William S., husband of Heather Dormer, and their son, Robert Dormer. He is also survived by a brother, Devlin, husband of Phyllis Dormer; a brother-in-law, Richard Rose; cousins; nieces, nephews and his steadfast companion, Bella, his dog.
All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick, Pottsville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020