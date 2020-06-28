|
William S. "Bill" Dower, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Front Royal, Va.
Bill was born May 5, 1939, in Shenandoah Heights, and was raised in Shenandoah by the late Beatrice and Harry Dower.
Bill served in the United States Marine Corps and was proud of his service to his country.
He retired from the trucking industry after more than 25 years of dedicated service.
Bill was a good-natured, kind person who loved spending time with family. He was very fond of dogs and enjoyed watching action movies and playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth (McGuire) Dower, and his stepdaughter, Nancy Yablonsky.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel Dower and William Dower, both of New Jersey; two stepsons, Mike George and his wife, Ingrid, of Front Royal, Va., and Frank George, of Shenandoah; granddaughter, Felicia Carter and her husband, John, of Shenandoah Heights; his beloved sister, Mildred "Millie" Haglund, of Greensburg; additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All CDC and Pa. Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
