Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Stokes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 13, 1925, in Aristes, he was a son of the late Mary Reichter and John Wilbur Stokes.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Balent, and his son, William Stokes.



Bill was affectionately known as "STOKESIE" to his friends.



He started working in 1943 for the Roaring Creek Water Co. He became the head pumping station engineer in 1960 at the reservoir in Aristes, which he loving referred to as "Brush Valley."



Bill was a lifelong die-hard "Red Tornado" fan. He also supported the "PHILLIES" and the "EAGLES" fervently.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel. The Rev. Alfred Bashore will officiate. Interment will be in Zion Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

William Stokes, 93, formerly of Aristes, died Saturday, April 20, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home.Born June 13, 1925, in Aristes, he was a son of the late Mary Reichter and John Wilbur Stokes.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Balent, and his son, William Stokes.Bill was affectionately known as "STOKESIE" to his friends.He started working in 1943 for the Roaring Creek Water Co. He became the head pumping station engineer in 1960 at the reservoir in Aristes, which he loving referred to as "Brush Valley."Bill was a lifelong die-hard "Red Tornado" fan. He also supported the "PHILLIES" and the "EAGLES" fervently.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel. The Rev. Alfred Bashore will officiate. Interment will be in Zion Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.rothermelfh.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close