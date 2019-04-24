William Stokes, 93, formerly of Aristes, died Saturday, April 20, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home.
Born June 13, 1925, in Aristes, he was a son of the late Mary Reichter and John Wilbur Stokes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Balent, and his son, William Stokes.
Bill was affectionately known as "STOKESIE" to his friends.
He started working in 1943 for the Roaring Creek Water Co. He became the head pumping station engineer in 1960 at the reservoir in Aristes, which he loving referred to as "Brush Valley."
Bill was a lifelong die-hard "Red Tornado" fan. He also supported the "PHILLIES" and the "EAGLES" fervently.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel. The Rev. Alfred Bashore will officiate. Interment will be in Zion Methodist Cemetery, Aristes. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019