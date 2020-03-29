Home

POWERED BY

Services
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
For more information about
William Stoppi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stoppi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stoppi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stoppi Obituary
William Stoppi, 89, of Pottsville, died Saturday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

He was born May 11, 1930, in Frackville, a son of the late Joseph and Fannie Kessock Stoppi.

He was a graduate of Frackville High School and Penn State University.

He was owner of the former Business Equipment and Supply Co., Reading.

He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

Bill was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Brown Stoppi; a daughter, Diane Stoppi; a son, William Stoppi; siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Brown Stoppi; two sons, Joseph Stoppi, Sinking Spring, and David Walcott, Atlanta, Ga.; Marie Diechert, Pine Grove; three grandchildren, Nick, Sam and Sarah Stoppi; nieces and nephews.

Throughout his life, Bill was an avid golfer and was a huge Penn State fan, attending many football games.

Graveside services with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be announced at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville PA, 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Bill's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -