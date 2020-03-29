|
|
William Stoppi, 89, of Pottsville, died Saturday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
He was born May 11, 1930, in Frackville, a son of the late Joseph and Fannie Kessock Stoppi.
He was a graduate of Frackville High School and Penn State University.
He was owner of the former Business Equipment and Supply Co., Reading.
He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.
Bill was a member of Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Brown Stoppi; a daughter, Diane Stoppi; a son, William Stoppi; siblings.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret Brown Stoppi; two sons, Joseph Stoppi, Sinking Spring, and David Walcott, Atlanta, Ga.; Marie Diechert, Pine Grove; three grandchildren, Nick, Sam and Sarah Stoppi; nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life, Bill was an avid golfer and was a huge Penn State fan, attending many football games.
Graveside services with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be announced at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville PA, 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Bill's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020