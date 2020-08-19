Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
William T. Miller Obituary

William T. Miller, 57, Schuylkill Haven, entered into rest Monday, Aug. 17, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.

Born July 10, 1963, in Pottsville, he was a son of Thomas E. Miller, of Schuylkill Haven, and the late Phyllis (Umbenhen) Miller.

William was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School.

In addition to his father, Bill is survived by brother, Joseph Miller and his wife, Dawn, of Schuylkill Haven; sister, Susan Miller, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews, including Justin and his wife, Christa, Mookie and his wife, Amanda, Alicia, fiancée of JR Pothering, and Damyan. He is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, Payton, Abby, Emery, Parker and Mason.

Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. The family would prefer contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory of William.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
