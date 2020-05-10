Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. John the Baptist R.C. Cemetery
View Map
William Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Moran


1940 - 2020
William T. Moran Obituary
William T. Moran, 79, of Pottsville, died Friday, May 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

He was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Heckscherville, and was a son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret V. (Grace) Moran, who owned and operated the Washington Hotel in Minersville.

Bill served in the Army and was honorably discharged. He was a 1959 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and was employed as a postal clerk by the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.

He was a member of Yorkville Hose and Fire Company, Pottsville; Sunny Rod & Gun Club, Minersville; The American Legion, Minersville; and Walter Griffith #180 AMVETS, Pottsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. (Schaeffer) Moran; brothers, Francis Moran, James Moran, Thomas Moran and Magisterial District Judge Charles V. Moran.

Surviving are his daughter, Margaret Kurtz, wife of John, Mechanicsville; son, William Moran Jr., husband of Nicole; four grandchildren, Nicholas Kurtz, Nathan Kurtz, Olivia Moran and Annie Moran; brothers, Edward Moran and Leonard O'Connor, both of Minersville; nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will be held on the grounds of St. John the Baptist R.C. Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for the Moran family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
