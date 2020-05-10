|
William T. Moran, 79, of Pottsville, died Friday, May 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
He was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Heckscherville, and was a son of the late Thomas J. and Margaret V. (Grace) Moran, who owned and operated the Washington Hotel in Minersville.
Bill served in the Army and was honorably discharged. He was a 1959 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, and was employed as a postal clerk by the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.
He was a member of Yorkville Hose and Fire Company, Pottsville; Sunny Rod & Gun Club, Minersville; The American Legion, Minersville; and Walter Griffith #180 AMVETS, Pottsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. (Schaeffer) Moran; brothers, Francis Moran, James Moran, Thomas Moran and Magisterial District Judge Charles V. Moran.
Surviving are his daughter, Margaret Kurtz, wife of John, Mechanicsville; son, William Moran Jr., husband of Nicole; four grandchildren, Nicholas Kurtz, Nathan Kurtz, Olivia Moran and Annie Moran; brothers, Edward Moran and Leonard O'Connor, both of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will be held on the grounds of St. John the Baptist R.C. Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for the Moran family.
