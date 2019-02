William Thomas Sr., 66, of Mahanoy Plane, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Ella B. Bradley Thomas.He was a lifelong heavy equipment operator working for PA Local No. 542.He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and was an Army veteran of the Viet-Nam war.William was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.He is survived by his son, William Jr., Mahanoy Plane, and cousins and close friends.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com . Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.Sign the guest book at