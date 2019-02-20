William Thomas Sr., 66, of Mahanoy Plane, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Ella B. Bradley Thomas.
He was a lifelong heavy equipment operator working for PA Local No. 542.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and was an Army veteran of the Viet-Nam war.
William was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.
He is survived by his son, William Jr., Mahanoy Plane, and cousins and close friends.
