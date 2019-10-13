|
|
William T. Durko, 90, of Monroe, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Cecilia (Sankowski) Durko.
Bill was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 23, 1928, the youngest son of the late John and Anna (Durosky) Durko.
He graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1947, where he played both baseball and football. He served with the Army during the Korean War.
Following his military service, he returned home, where he met his future wife, Cecilia Sankowski. They moved to Connecticut and settled in Trumbull, where he was a resident for more than 30 years before moving to Monroe in 1994.
Bill worked at Dresser Industries for 38 years before his retirement in 1992. He was the past president of the Quarter Century Club and the Retiree Club at Dresser. Bill was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for 28 years. During his time with the Scouts, he was a scoutmaster, youth commissioner, district commissioner and district chairman in Bridgeport and was honored with the Unit Commissioner's Arrowhead, the Bronze Pelican and the Silver Beaver Award, the highest council level honor awarded.
More than anything, Bill was a fun-loving, warm-hearted and generous man. He enjoyed meeting people and cultivated countless friendships over the years.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Joseph, and his sisters, Anna Gomosky and Mary Whitecavage.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews and will be especially missed by his beloved niece, Andrea Trau (David) and her two sons, David and Robert.
Bill's arrangements have been entrusted to Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT 06484. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or at . Online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019