William W. Hildreth, formerly of Pottsville, passed away in Encinitas, Calif., after a brief period of declining health.

Born April 5, 1938, he was a son of the late Louise Warne and A. Wesley Hildreth, MD.

He was a retired tax accountant and investment manager. He was a member of Pacesetters Club of Schuylkill United Way, Legacy Club of Nature Conservancy and Stegner Club of Trust for Public Land. He was also a member of the "1746" Society of Princeton University Graduate School and a lifetime member of National Charities Information Board and Republican National Committee.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of nearly sixty years, Barbara Facinelli Hildreth, MD, and a son, David Hildreth.

Surviving are a son, William Hildreth II and his wife, Zoia; granddaughters, Sophia and Miya; sisters, Joan Hildreth Mulqueen, Ellen Hildreth and Marianne Hildreth McCloy.

Services will be private at the request of the deceased. Donations can be made to Nature Conservancy, 703-841-5300.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
