William Richard "Rick" Yeagley III, 58, of Good Spring, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 30, 1961, he was a son of the late William Jr. and Barbara Jones Yeagley.
Rick attended Williams Valley High School.
He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Natural Soil Products.
He was a member of the Good Spring Hunting Club, the Orwin Gun Club and a life member of the NRA.
He was an avid outdoorsman who lived to go hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Yeagley; sister, Briann Carl.
Surviving are his four children, Barbie Specht (Michael), Elizabethville, Katrina Yeagley, Harrisburg, Brandon Yeagley (Nicole), Saint Clair, and Richelle Reber (Kyle), Pine Grove; two sisters, LeAnn Krupka, MA, and Janet Wiscount, Tower City; 10 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2019