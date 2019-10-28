Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for William Yeagley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Yeagley III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Yeagley III Obituary
William Richard "Rick" Yeagley III, 58, of Good Spring, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Pottsville, Jan. 30, 1961, he was a son of the late William Jr. and Barbara Jones Yeagley.

Rick attended Williams Valley High School.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Natural Soil Products.

He was a member of the Good Spring Hunting Club, the Orwin Gun Club and a life member of the NRA.

He was an avid outdoorsman who lived to go hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Yeagley; sister, Briann Carl.

Surviving are his four children, Barbie Specht (Michael), Elizabethville, Katrina Yeagley, Harrisburg, Brandon Yeagley (Nicole), Saint Clair, and Richelle Reber (Kyle), Pine Grove; two sisters, LeAnn Krupka, MA, and Janet Wiscount, Tower City; 10 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now