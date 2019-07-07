Wilma Elanora Deibert, 68, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.



Wilma was born in Philadelphia, Nov. 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Elanora A. Fritz and Emil L. Rilling.



She was the wife of Barry Edwin Deibert for 47 years, they were married March 18, 1972.



She enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She loved spending time with family, friends and pets. Her quick wit will be missed by everyone who knew her.



She was predeceased by her grandson, Brad Hartranft.



Wilma is survived by her husband and two daughters, Wendy Cunningham, companion of Keith A. Strouse, and Jennifer, wife of Robert Dougherty, and a son, Harry (Chuck) Cunningham, husband of Connie. Wilma is also survived by two sisters, Jeanne, wife of Steve Logue, and Jackie, wife of John Shollenberger; grandchildren, Justin German, Erik Hartranft, Dylan and Darren Dougherty, Hailee Cunningham and Carter Strouse; and great-grandson, Damian German.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Robert Burkey officiating. Friends and family are invited to call from 4 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2019