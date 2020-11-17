Home

Winifred J. Neidig Obituary

Winifred J. Neidig, 87, of Tremont, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

She was born Friday, Sept. 22, 1933, in Lykens, a daughter of the late Clair Hoover and Catherine Pinkerton Hoover.

She was a seamstress in area garment factories prior to her retirement.

Winnie enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Henry R. Harner, passed away in 1968. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Bethel A. Lehman; four brothers, Donald Hoover, Clair Hoover, Edward Hoover and Thomas Hoover; three sisters, Bonita Gilligbauer, Kathryn Gunder and Brenda Shoop.

She is survived by six daughters, Kathleen D. Miller and her fiance, Frank Winsock, of Tower City, Debra A. Egert and her husband, Charles, of Pine Grove, Cynthia L. Aungst and her husband, Dean, of Pine Grove, Jean M. Bender and her husband, Donald, of Tremont, Justine K. Neidig, of Tremont, and Michelle L. Tharp and her fiance, Sean Eisenhauer, of Jonestown; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Hoover, of Williamstown; a sister, Carol Kahler, of Pillow; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Joliett United Methodist Church, c/o Shirley Yerges, 23 Joliett St., Tremont, PA 17981. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
