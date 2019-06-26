Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Woodard J. "Woody" Leach

Woodard J. "Woody" Leach Obituary
Woodard J. "Woody" Leach, 70, of Woodland Acres, Norwegian Township, peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side May 11, 2019, in New Port Richey, Fla.

Woody was born June 5, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was a son of the late Woodard and Petronella Sedicino Leach.

Woody was a decorated soldier who proudly served his country as an Army medic in the American Div., 23rd Medical Battalion, while stationed at Chu Lai during the Vietnam War.

Woody began his career at Schuylkill County Prison as a medic, worked in the security department at AT&T in Reading, and then moved on to serve as a correctional officer at Berks County Prison until retiring in 2007.

Woody's family meant the world to him - just as he did to all of them. He was fortunate enough to have had a special group of friends throughout his life that he affectionately called his "paisano's." Woody will be forever missed, but he will be forever remembered by his family and friends for his infectious laugh, his wonderful sense of humor, his love of a great movie, his love of a great cigar and his affection for dogs. He enjoyed "snowbirding" to Florida, fishing and palm trees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, also named Marianne, and a brother, Lindsay Leach.

He is survived by his loving family; wife, Kathleen L. Kozura Leach, with whom he shared 45 devoted years of marriage; a son, Anthony, Willow Grove; sister, Marianne E., wife of David Hossler, Holiday, Fla.; mother-in-law, Anna R. Kozura; sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Jason F. Stokes officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org. Interment with military honors will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 26, 2019
