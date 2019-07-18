Woodrow E. Benson Jr., 70, of West Spruce Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home while in the care of his family. Woody courageously battled cancer while caring for his late wife of 38 years, Mary Margaret Miller Benson, who passed away May 26, 2019.



Born Sunday, July 25, 1948, in Noble, Ill., he was a son of the late Woodrow E. Benson Sr. and Elizabeth D. Smith Benson.



Woody served honorably in the Army and retired from Kraft Foods of Allentown after 35 years of service.



Woody enjoyed fishing and watching his grandchildren. He enjoyed a good meal and conversation with family and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Julian Ray Newton; sisters, Linda Newton, Beverly Hoban and Doris Abbott.



Surviving are a son, Joshua M. Benson and his wife, Jeanine, of Tamaqua; brothers, Frank Smith, Charles Newton and Julian Ray Newton Jr.; sisters, Betty Lou Davis, Judy Goodard, Barbara Ann Slackus, Martha Bedwell, Brenda Anderson, Candy Glover, Mary Powell and Margaret Tucker; beloved grandchildren, Jayden, Juliana and Jacob; nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, from the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Interment with military honors will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Memorials in his name to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Woody may be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.



