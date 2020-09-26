Home

Xena Martofel


1998 - 2020
Xena Martofel Obituary

Xena Martofel, 22, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Kulpmont.

Born Jan. 12, 1998, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Shannon Dean and John Martofel.

In addition to her parents, surviving are sister, Gabrielle Martofel, of Pottsville; stepmother, Danielle Stoud, of Coal Township; maternal grandmother, Margaret Dean, of Gilberton; paternal grandmother, Caroline Martofel, of Mahanoy Plane; step-grandfather, Walter Kuczynski; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
