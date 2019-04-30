Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda Volkay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Umbert and Julia Troilo D'Alessandro.



Yolanda was a graduate of Minersville High School. She had been employed as a guidance counselor at Blue Mountain High School in Orwigsburg. She received her bachelor's and master's degree from Temple University School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She taught at Hahnemann and Pottsville School of Nursing. She also volunteered for the Red Cross blood drive.



Yolanda is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory Volkay; her loving daughter, Christine Volkay-Hilditch (John); her grandchildren, Gregory Hilditch, M.D. (Sarah), and Sarah Hilditch; sister of the late Anna D'Alessandro, Vicky Reynolds, Armond D'Alessandro and Dominic D'Alessandro. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Annie D'Alessandro; many loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA, and her 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment is at 3 p.m. at Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the St. Joseph Center for Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian Street, Pottsville, PA 17901,



