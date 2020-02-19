|
Zachary S. Vaughn, loving father, husband, brother, uncle and son passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, at the age of 47.
Born in Camden, N.J., he was a son of Mary (Labance) Vaughn of Bellmawr, N.J., and the late James Vaughn.
Zach is survived by his wife, Jaime Vaughn; his two children, Brody and Hannah Vaughn; stepson, Charlie Patterson.
He is survived by four siblings, William (Michelle) Kossmann, Patti (Dave) Gardner, Joni (Larry) Peterson, Jessie Vaughn, and nieces and nephews who adored him.
Zach was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed camping, kayaking, biking and off-road sports. He was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 651, Auburn, and an active member of Christ Evangelical Free Church. He owned A to Z Fabrication, Schuylkill Haven, and was a huge presence in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey off-road community.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Christ Evangelical Free Church, 8477 Route 183, Bethel, PA 19507. Family and friends may attend a visitation with the family at 10 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at mycefc.org/give. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, is entrusted with the funeral services. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
