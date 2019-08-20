Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES ANNE (ALLEN) GOUGH. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM 4320 Cordero Dr. Bellingham , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes (Anne) Gough, age 91, passed away August 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Bellingham, Wash., following a brief illness.

Anne was born June 23, 1928, in Church Broughton, Derbyshire, England, to Albert and Elsie Allen. She grew up in this farming community with her three sisters, Avice, Rachel and Ida, all of whom preceded her in death.

She was married to William Victor Gough (deceased) on June 26, 1948, in Church Broughton where she played the church organ in her youth.

Anne and Vic immigrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1951 and in 1953 moved to Malibu, Calif., where both their children were born.

In 1968 they moved to Warm Beach near Stanwood, Wash., where they settled and raised their children in the tight-knit community of friends and neighbors. Dinner parties, poker nights and cocktails on the deck were regular events.

Anne worked in the Stanwood School District Superintendent's office until her retirement in 1985. She was "Nanny" to Andrew, Lana and Natalie Harshman of Warm Beach, who have stayed in close contact with her into their adult lives.

Anne was an avid gardener and was active with Greenwood Garden Club. In 2000, Anne moved to Bellingham to be closer to her grandchildren, Trevor and Julia, where she enjoyed participating in all aspects of their growing up.

She was a regular donor to the Puget Sound Blood Bank and is noted for giving gallons of blood over the decades. She also hosted many exchange students in her home.

Anne is survived by children Andrew (Karen) Gough and Yuki Gough (Tim Northrop); grandchildren Trevor, Julia, Jason (Jenni), Aaron (Michelle); and family in England and Australia, and her special friends Joanne and Nina.

Special thanks to Anne's caregivers and Whatcom Hospice.

A celebration of Anne's life will be at an open house, Sept. 7, 2019, from 1 - 5 p.m. at 4320 Cordero Dr., Bellingham.

