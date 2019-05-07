Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE LEE SAIMONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 17, 1917 - April 17, 2019



Alice Saimons passed away peacefully at Josephine, Stanwood, Wash., one month short of 102 years old. Alice was born in Randle, Wash., and graduated from Chehalis High School, Chehalis, Wash., in 1934. She spent many years in Washington, living in Randle, Morton, Chehalis, Toledo, Packwood, Yakima, Concrete and Alderwood Manor before finally settling in the Stanwood-Camano Island area in 1960. She had also lived in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and California.

Alice raised nine children before becoming an LPN at age 54 and working at Josephine. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included gardening, hiking, traveling, and playing the piano. She used to organize "jam sessions" with family and friends playing such songs as Blue Moon and the Waltz You Saved for Me. She played professional piano for dances and also church services at Camano Chapel and Josephine.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents August and Mary Lee (Blankinship) Slenkamp, previous husbands James N. Kalich and Octa Lamar Starrett, and her husband of 45 years Ingvald M. Saimons. Also preceding her in death were siblings Donald and Paula Slenkamp and Marie (Slenkamp) Ferguson and sons Winston Robert Saimons and Raymond James Saimons.

Alice is survived by sons Ron (Jean), John, and Larry (Nancy); daughters Jean (Richard Eppley), Mary Ann, Vickie, and Valerie (Mike Panto) and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.

