Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLEN (AL) LEVI SHERK. View Sign

April 8, 1940 - January 30, 2019



Allen "Al" Levi Sherk, 78, of Stanwood passed away Jan. 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born April 8, 1940 in Fargo, ND to Levi Paul and Bernice Laverne Sherk.



A lifelong resident of Stanwood, Allen attended Stanwood schools playing sports and lettering in football.



During his high school years, he worked at his father's gas station. His pride and joy was his '55 Chevy which he raced at Arlington Airport/Drag Strip winning several trophies. After high school Allen joined the family business, Lee's Auto Repair, working closely with his dad for many years and eventually taking over proprietorship.



Brought together on a blind date, Allen met Naveda "Veedee" Christler of Arlington, Wash., in 1963. They disagreed on every topic. Little did they know, they'd fall in love. On July 18, 1964 they were married. In 1965 they were blessed with a baby boy, Bradly Levi, and in 1967 a beautiful baby girl, Desiree Lenice.



After a long illness Naveda passed away in 1983. For a long time Allen was lost and alone, but eventually he was blessed to find the love of the rest of his life in Elizabeth Mills.



An avid sportsman, Allen pursued many outdoor interests, but you didn't need to spend much time with him to quickly know that his true passion was fishing. As a young boy catching trout in Church Creek, a young man traveling the state in pursuit of Steelhead, a father spending long family vacations salmon fishing at Neah Bay or as a retiree tenaciously pursuing the elusive King Salmon of the San Juan Islands you could always be sure that he had a fishing pole close at hand and an enthralling fishing story to tell.



In his later years Allen enjoyed socializing and gambling at the casino and occasional excursions to Laughlin. He also developed a passion for growing tomatoes, starting the plants from seeds saved from the previous year's harvest and nurturing them to great productivity. Always the competitor he was constantly tweaking his process attempting to maximize productivity and outdo his friends' harvests.



Allen was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Naveda, his parents, Levi and Bernice, and his sister Jean (Sherk) Madsen.



He leaves behind his loving "Sweetie" of 3 plus years, Liz, his son Bradly Sherk, daughter Desiree Sherk-Mayfield, her husband Gentry, stepdaughters Faith Stewart and Amber Mills, stepson Jason Mills, and grandchildren Sydney, Jacob, and Brady Sherk, Blaine Stewart, Jeiven and Zen Mills, and his beloved golden retriever, Lucy.



A celebration of life will be held at the Twin Cities Sportsman Club, 26933 64th Ave NW in Stanwood on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter 19226 66th Ave. South, Suite L-105, Kent, WA 98032-2110. April 8, 1940 - January 30, 2019Allen "Al" Levi Sherk, 78, of Stanwood passed away Jan. 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born April 8, 1940 in Fargo, ND to Levi Paul and Bernice Laverne Sherk.A lifelong resident of Stanwood, Allen attended Stanwood schools playing sports and lettering in football.During his high school years, he worked at his father's gas station. His pride and joy was his '55 Chevy which he raced at Arlington Airport/Drag Strip winning several trophies. After high school Allen joined the family business, Lee's Auto Repair, working closely with his dad for many years and eventually taking over proprietorship.Brought together on a blind date, Allen met Naveda "Veedee" Christler of Arlington, Wash., in 1963. They disagreed on every topic. Little did they know, they'd fall in love. On July 18, 1964 they were married. In 1965 they were blessed with a baby boy, Bradly Levi, and in 1967 a beautiful baby girl, Desiree Lenice.After a long illness Naveda passed away in 1983. For a long time Allen was lost and alone, but eventually he was blessed to find the love of the rest of his life in Elizabeth Mills.An avid sportsman, Allen pursued many outdoor interests, but you didn't need to spend much time with him to quickly know that his true passion was fishing. As a young boy catching trout in Church Creek, a young man traveling the state in pursuit of Steelhead, a father spending long family vacations salmon fishing at Neah Bay or as a retiree tenaciously pursuing the elusive King Salmon of the San Juan Islands you could always be sure that he had a fishing pole close at hand and an enthralling fishing story to tell.In his later years Allen enjoyed socializing and gambling at the casino and occasional excursions to Laughlin. He also developed a passion for growing tomatoes, starting the plants from seeds saved from the previous year's harvest and nurturing them to great productivity. Always the competitor he was constantly tweaking his process attempting to maximize productivity and outdo his friends' harvests.Allen was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Naveda, his parents, Levi and Bernice, and his sister Jean (Sherk) Madsen.He leaves behind his loving "Sweetie" of 3 plus years, Liz, his son Bradly Sherk, daughter Desiree Sherk-Mayfield, her husband Gentry, stepdaughters Faith Stewart and Amber Mills, stepson Jason Mills, and grandchildren Sydney, Jacob, and Brady Sherk, Blaine Stewart, Jeiven and Zen Mills, and his beloved golden retriever, Lucy.A celebration of life will be held at the Twin Cities Sportsman Club, 26933 64th Ave NW in Stanwood on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter 19226 66th Ave. South, Suite L-105, Kent, WA 98032-2110. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close