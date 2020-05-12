1925 - 2020
Anna M. King, 95 years old, of Stanwood, died peacefully at her beloved home on April 28, 2020.
She grew up on her family's dairy farm in Mount Vernon. She and Gene purchased and moved to their Hillside Farm in Stanwood, in 1964.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Magdalina Waltner; siblings Ernest Waltner, Charles Waltner, Frank Waltner, Herb Waltner, Martha Tellesbe, and Lucille Christianson; husband Gene King; son George King.
Anna will be greatly missed and her legacy lives on in her daughter Diane (Dan) Eakin; grandchildren Phillip (Clarissa) Eakin, Victoria (Nathan) Morris, Analissa (Ethan) Jobb, Katie Eakin, Ales Eakin; and great- grand children Kaleb Morris, Evelyn Morris, and Broderick Eakin. The Lohman family: Dave, Annie, Sam, and Abby, held a special place in her family.
Anna was buried in Stanwood, next to Gene and George. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank, or the charity of your choice.
See full obituary at gilbertsonfh.com.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from May 12 to May 19, 2020.