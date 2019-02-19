Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE ALFANO. View Sign

December 11, 1935 - January 24, 2019



Anne Alfano was born in Seattle on December 11, 1935 and raised by her parents Bernice and Glenn Saul. She leaves two sisters and a brother, as well as two sons, Donald Alfano of Camano Island, David Alfano of Gig Harbor and her daughter Debra Fattore of Renton. She had two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on Camano Island.



Anne worked at Boeing as a medical records clerk. She enjoyed picnics in the park, scenic drives and cooking was her passion. She did many volunteer hours for her church and cooked large spaghetti dinners that were enjoyed by everyone. Anne was a very social and caring lady. She had a big heart and never hesitated to help people in need.



For the past 10 years, she made her home on Camano Island and enjoyed cooking with her son, Donny. They had many campfires together with friends and family. She was a Girl Scout leader in Seattle when she was raising her children.



She passed away peacefully in Mt. Vernon, Wash. at Ashley Gardens.



A celebration of her life will be this spring with a big campfire to remember the fun stories and all the good memories that we have.

Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 19, 2019

