March 15, 1926 - July 15, 2020



Antonio (Tony) B. Pietromonaco was born in Seattle March 15, 1926 and passed away peacefully July 15, on Camano Island after a short illness at the age of 94.

Tony served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. In September 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Martha Van Brocklin, his wife of 66 years.

Tony was a Teamster for many years, but he also owned several businesses with his brother-in-law, Byron Van Brocklin.

Tony was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors and playing duplicate bridge for many years. Both he and Martha were Life Master's. They wintered at Lake Havasu for 25 years where he fished for striper bass.

Martha preceded him in death January 2013. He is survived by their two daughters, Toni Hall and Pamela Reeves and three grandchildren, Skylar Pietromonaco (Victoria) Tessa Mallillin (Jason) and Mary Pietromonaco, and two great-grandchildren, Luna Elizabeth and Roman Antonio Pietromonaco.

Tony was well known for his sense of humor and his servants' heart. We know him as the best husband, daddy, uncle and son in the whole wide world.

A graveside service will be held at the Cedarhome Cemetery with family and close friends.

