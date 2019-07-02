Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARNOLD HELMER WENNERBERG. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold Helmer Wennerberg passed away at Warm Beach Health Center on June 17, 2019. He was born in Seattle on August 7, 1924 to Hilmer and Elin Wennerberg.

In 1925, the family moved to Stanwood, where he has lived for 93 years. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Stanwood in 1943. He worked on a chicken farm and at the Carnation milk plant.

Arnold was then drafted into the army and stationed at Fort Lewis and Japan. After being discharged, he began carpentry work for over 50 years. He built and remodeled many churches, homes, and commercial buildings in a job he loved.

Arnold married Mary Woge of Marysville on October 4, 1957. They had four children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elsie Fifield, and his son Greg (2017).

Arnold is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Lisa Finley (Michael), his sons Arne (Diane) and Eric, as well as ten grandchildren and five great-granddaughters.

He loved the Lord and was always active in the church. He is the only original member of New View Church, previously called Stanwood Assembly of God, where his memorial service was held on June 29.

