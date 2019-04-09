Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARVONA HRABOSKY. View Sign

April 15, 1927 - March 29, 2019



Arvona passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 with her daughters by her side in Stanwood, Wash. She was born on April 15, 1927 to Esther Tallman (Johnson) and Milo Tallman in beautiful Great Falls, Mont. She spent her early youth in West Glacier, Mont., where as an only child, she loved the mountains, forest and wildlife. After attending Flathead High School in Kalispell, she moved with her family during World War II to Seattle and graduated from Broadway High School in 1945. After high school she worked as a waitress and then at Boeing as a secretary. She was also engaged as a model in Seattle, after graduating from the prestigious Kathleen Peck Modeling School.

Arvona married George Spirk of Seattle in 1950 and they had three daughters. While raising her family in Pinehurst (Seattle) and later Richmond Beach (Shoreline, Wash.), she was an active member of the garden club and volunteered with Girl Scouts of America and at the YWCA. As a life-long Unitarian Universalist and feminist, she was a member of the National Organization for Women (N.O.W.). After divorcing George L. Spirk in 1972, she later married retired Sargent, Walter Seeschaaf Sr. and they moved to Tucson Ariz. Following his death, she married retired Commander, Joseph Hrabosky, with whom she enjoyed traveling to Europe and especially Italy, where he had previously served many years as the U.S. Navy Attaché. During her 35 plus years in Tucson, Arvona was an active member of the Society of Military Widows and a volunteer at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Thrift Store. After Joseph's death, Arvona established a summer residence on Camano Island, Wash., while returning to her Tucson home each winter. In her later years, Arvona loved ballroom dancing, gourmet cooking and traveling the world, including remote areas of southwest China, where the locals helped her celebrate her 80th birthday.

Arvona was preceded in death by her first husband George L. Spirk, husband Walter Seeschaaf, and husband Joseph Hrabosky. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Linda Spirk (Carl Ridley) of Tucson and Seattle; Laurienne Moss (Robert Moss) of Woodway Wash; Carol (Cookie) Spirk (Major Freeman) of Stanwood Wash; four grandchildren, Jason Marquez, Eric Rosenwald, Eve Moss and Greta Moss; step-children Diana Hrabosky, Jessica Sande, Walter Seeschaaf Jr., Lisa Howard and Karen King; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her dear companion Kuang-Chang Chow (K.C), of Bellevue, Wash.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Arvona on Tue., April 9, at 1 p.m. at Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd PL. N.W., Stanwood WA, 98282. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mary's Place in Seattle.

Dance with the stars, Mom! We love you!

