Alex passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019. He was born in Seattle on July 16, 1930 to O. Bernard and Bertha Gedstad. They moved to Stanwood in 1932, and Alex graduated from Stanwood High School in 1951.

He worked a small dairy farm, raised beef cattle, and owned a sand and gravel business from the family home.

Alex married his wife Maria in 1980. Together they enjoyed many trips to Canada and Europe.

He was a lifelong member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, and was very involved in the Stanwood Area Historical Society.

Alex is survived by his wife Maria; children Christine (Paul) Wilson, Bill Wright, Ken (Meagon) Wright; brother John (Maudie) Gedstad; nephew Steve Gedstad and niece Sue Passalaqua, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Aug. 8, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Stanwood, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center. Arrangement under the director of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.