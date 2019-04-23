Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JANE WRIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 2, 1949 - April 9, 2019



Longtime resident of Stanwood, Barbara Wright passed away peacefully Tue., April 9, 2019 in Everett, Wash., joining her beloved Allen.

Barbara Jane Conrath was born in Athens, Ohio on February 2, 1949 and was the fifth of six children to Carl and Thelma Conrath.

Barbara graduated from Athens High School in 1967. Upon graduation she attended business school in Columbus, Ohio. After business school she traveled the country living with family in places from New Jersey to Florida, eventually heading west to Bremerton, Wash.

Barbara met the love of her life Allen Wright and they married in Silverdale, Wash., in 1983. Later the same year Allen moved their family to the Stanwood area.

Barbara worked in the service industry the majority of her life and loved the memories she made at local establishments such as The Viking, Cobblestone and The Hub.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Kelly (Ron) Hundley, Aaron Wright, Anthony (Megan) Conrath, four granddaughters she loved and adored dearly, sister Janet Antle-Summerfield, sister Nancy Everett, sister Karen Bergeron as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Allen Wright, father Carl Conrath, mother Thelma Metcalf, sister Marilyn Mason and brother Charles Conrath.

Of special note, Barbara had recently been contacted by her daughter Alison Marchese of Acworth, Ga., and was pleased to know that she had reconnected with the family.

