September 20, 1954 - March 5, 2020



Beverly Ann (Seabury) Watson passed away March 5, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 20, 1954 to Don and Ruth (Mickey) Seabury, the fourth of seven children. She grew up in the Stanwood-Camano area and graduated from Stanwood High School with the class of 1972. She was active in sports and was inducted into the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 having been a member of the 1970 Girls Track Team. Bev worked all of her adult life, early in her career she spent several years at Bayliner Marine but the bulk of her career was spent at Pier 1 Imports where she had managed the Everett Mall Store for years.

She leaves her loving husband of 42 years, Gordy Watson, and her brothers, John Anderson (Kathleen) and Joe Seabury; her sisters, Marita Heltsley, Terry Seabury, Mary Seabury, and Kathleen Pedersen (Chris); her nieces Raye Marie (Dave) Loftus, Sharon (Jeff) Gan, Kathryn Heltsley, Angela Ford, Jessica (Brian) Brehe; nephews Brenden (Tiffany) Seabury and Ryan Anderson; great-nieces Isabell Ford, Emma and Riley Brehe; and great nephews Owen Seabury Sprouse, Jackson and Charlie Ford, and Gunner Brehe as well as many, many cousins and friends.

A private family internment will be held at Anderson cemetery with a celebration of life planned for the late spring for friends, family and co-workers.

