December 27, 1922 - March 28, 2020



Bill Slaybaugh passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 97 in Sun City West, Ariz. He was born in Pomeroy, Wash., on December 27, 1922. Bill was the eldest son of Aubrey and Alvina (Brockman) Slaybaugh and grew up in Pomeroy with his siblings Bob, Betty (Koller) and Bert working on the family farm. Bill joined the Army after high school and served as part of the occupation forces in Japan at the conclusion of WWII. After the Army, he moved to the Seattle area and met the love of his life, Genera Bell Browne. They were married for 64+ years before she passed in 2012 at the age of 90.

They lived in Pomeroy, Seattle, Bellevue, Camano Island, and LaConner, Wash. and Surprise, Ariz.

Bill had his own construction company and built multiple homes in the Bellevue area, Camano Island, and LaConner, Wash., over a 25 year time span. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and crabbing in the San Juan Islands for many years which also included a lengthy boating excursion to Alaska with their yacht club friends before redirecting their travel niche to motor homing.

They toured every state in the US in their RV before moving full time to Arizona.

Bill is survived by his three children: Bill Jr (Annette), Cheryl (Rodger Green) and Karen; four grandchildren: Colin (Valerie), Jason, Krystal (Eric Chapman) and Willie (Katie); and two great-grandchildren: Liam and Mirabelle Chapman. He is also survived by brother-in-law Robert Koller and sister-in-law Carole Slaybaugh. Bill has several nieces, nephews and cousins in Pomeroy and the surrounding Western Washington areas.

