Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILL PACE WHITESCARVER. View Sign

June 3, 1928 - December 19, 2018



Bill passed away peacefully in his home at Warm Beach on Dec. 19, 2018, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.



Bill was born on June 3, 1928, in Bentonia, Miss. At age 11, Bill and his family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. A year later, they settled in Seattle, where he met the love of his life, Maxine Stewart.



Bill graduated from Franklin High School in 1947 and attended the



Bill worked for Boeing until enlisting in the



Bill and Maxine moved to Bellevue, Wash., in 1954, and in 1956, Bill and Elvin started Whitescarver Brothers' Trucking, a division of Ace Bulldozing Company. The two brothers, worked side by side until retiring and dissolving the business in 1983.



Retirement brought Bill and Maxine to live year-round at Warm Beach. Bill's happiest times had his family around him and enjoying the beach with all of its offerings. Fishing, skiing, swimming or just play - he constantly provided opportunities and encouragement to family and visitors alike, to enjoy the beach as he did.



Bill's many hobbies included traveling with Maxine and their friends, fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, crabbing, clam digging, shrimping and walking the tide flats and beach. He handcrafted many fishing poles, designing them with their recipients in mind. He was an integral part of the Warm Beach Community Association and the beach neighborhood he loved.



Bill is survived by his wife, Maxine, their daughter Debbie (John), son Steve (Delita), five grandchildren (Jessica, Sarah, Amy, Alissa and Rebecca) nine great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mabel Whitescarver, and his brothers, Melvin and Elvin.



The family is working on plans for a celebration of Bill's life and will notify family and friends once a time and date are confirmed.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Warm Beach Fire Station No. County RFA, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292.



June 3, 1928 - December 19, 2018Bill passed away peacefully in his home at Warm Beach on Dec. 19, 2018, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.Bill was born on June 3, 1928, in Bentonia, Miss. At age 11, Bill and his family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. A year later, they settled in Seattle, where he met the love of his life, Maxine Stewart.Bill graduated from Franklin High School in 1947 and attended the University of Washington . He and Maxine were married on Aug. 28, 1948, and recently celebrated 70 beautiful years as husband and wife.Bill worked for Boeing until enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard , serving three years on active duty and eight years in the Coast Guard Reserves. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal. Following his military service, he briefly returned to Boeing until joining his brother, Elvin, to work for their father Elmer who had founded Ace Bulldozing Company in 1944.Bill and Maxine moved to Bellevue, Wash., in 1954, and in 1956, Bill and Elvin started Whitescarver Brothers' Trucking, a division of Ace Bulldozing Company. The two brothers, worked side by side until retiring and dissolving the business in 1983.Retirement brought Bill and Maxine to live year-round at Warm Beach. Bill's happiest times had his family around him and enjoying the beach with all of its offerings. Fishing, skiing, swimming or just play - he constantly provided opportunities and encouragement to family and visitors alike, to enjoy the beach as he did.Bill's many hobbies included traveling with Maxine and their friends, fishing, hunting, water and snow skiing, crabbing, clam digging, shrimping and walking the tide flats and beach. He handcrafted many fishing poles, designing them with their recipients in mind. He was an integral part of the Warm Beach Community Association and the beach neighborhood he loved.Bill is survived by his wife, Maxine, their daughter Debbie (John), son Steve (Delita), five grandchildren (Jessica, Sarah, Amy, Alissa and Rebecca) nine great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mabel Whitescarver, and his brothers, Melvin and Elvin.The family is working on plans for a celebration of Bill's life and will notify family and friends once a time and date are confirmed.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Warm Beach Fire Station No. County RFA, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard University of Washington World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close