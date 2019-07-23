Brad S. Ferrier, age 59, a former resident of Camano Island and a member of the Class of 1977 at Stanwood High School, died June 14 in Maryland from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Also killed in the accident was Brad's wife of 30 years, Linda Carter-Ferrier, age 60.

Brad was born July 6, 1959, in Whittier, Calif., and moved with his family to Camano Island in 1973. He graduated from Stanwood High with honors and went on to earn a doctorate in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington in 1988.

Shortly after completing his studies Brad began his professional career as a National Research Council research fellow at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. He lived in Severn, Md., at the time of his death.

Ferrier most recently worked for a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and his work in cloud physics was instrumental in developing computer models that aided the National Weather Service in generating its forecasts. His field research over the years took him all around the world, including Australia and Brazil. At the time of his death, he was overseeing a group of more than 120 scientists.

Survivors include three sons, R.J. Ferrier of Linthicum Heights, Md., Cory Ferrier of San Francisco and Will Rothrock of Glen Burnie, Md. and a sister, Jana Schoenberg of Marysville, Wash.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time, Aug. 4 at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ARC of the Chesapeake, 1332 Donald Ave., Severn, MD 21144.