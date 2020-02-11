July 13, 1935 - December 4, 2019



On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, Carol Diana Olson, 84, loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away in her home.

Carol was born on July 13, 1935, in Portland, Ore., to Harold and Daisy May Luther, raised her family in Bellevue, Wash., eventually retiring with Phil in their home-with-a-dream-view on Camano Island, Wash.

Carol spent many years working as an Administration Supervisor at Interpoint, but her biggest joy and source of pride was her family, who love her so very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Olson, and their beloved dog, Ollie. She leaves behind her two sons, Dave (Heather) and Eric Olson, and two granddaughters, Heather (Joe) and Bailey (Tyler). An active member of the Camano Island Yacht Club, Carol, Phil and friends spent many hours gathering and celebrating with community members. She enjoyed traveling across the US in their fifth wheel with Phil and their yacht club friends, taking walks on the beach below their home, reading a good book, watching Hallmark movies, tending to her rose bushes, and spending time with her sons and granddaughters.

Carol's celebration of life will be held on Feb. 22, 2020 at the Camano Island Yacht Club, beginning at 2p.m.