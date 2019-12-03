Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 11, 1928 - November 13, 2019



Charles Richard "Dick" Lynch died November 13, 2019 with family by his side. He had been challenged by years of Alzheimer's complications coupled with recent pneumonia.

Dick was born on Nov. 11, 1928 to Jesse P. Lynch and Jean Lynch (Meech) in Ellensburg, Wash. He was raised there and graduated from Central Washington University where he lettered in football and track and had plans to be a teacher.

He also met the love of his life, Mary. They married in 1950 and lived in Ellensburg, raising their three children, and were very active in their community and church. Rather than teaching, Dick went to work with his dad in the family business, Lynch Motor Service. He became an accomplished mechanic and continued as owner/operator for over 30 years.

Upon retirement they became "house parents" for six years at the former Lutheran Bible Institute in Issaquah. They took mission trips to Molokai, Hawaii, volunteered in tutoring children and gave freely of their talents at Mt. Rainier National Park.

They traveled extensively throughout the U.S. in their RV. They also enjoyed coming to their Camano Island beach cabin every chance they could for crabbing and fishing. Eventually Camano Island became fulltime home.

Throughout his life, Dick was passionate about his relationship with His Lord Jesus, his family, helping and serving others, golfing, fishing, camping, and most outdoor activities. For the past seven years, Dick lived at Josephine's Caring Community in Stanwood.

Although Dick is greatly missed, his family rejoices in the knowledge that he is in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His beloved Mary preceded him in death by 21 months.

Dick is survived by his three children: Kathryn (Kent) Wallace, Steve (Janice) Lynch and David (Julia) Lynch; two grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda) Lynch and Abbie Lynch and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Lynch.

