September 24, 1924 - October 31, 2019
Clara Jean Dobesh was born in Everett, Wash., September 24, 1924, and passed away October 31, 2019 with her son in law Duane Lewis and grandson Deric Dobesh by her side.
Jean was preceded in death by six brothers, husband Harry and son John.
She leaves behind her son Michael Dobesh, daughter Linda Lewis and her husband Duane, daughter Bonnie Dales and her husband Tom and her sister Barbara Yotty. 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Loved by all who knew her. Her smile will never be forgotten...
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Nov. 12, 2019