Clatricia (Tricia) Louise Lagerwey passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the age of 47.

A longtime resident of Stanwood, Wash., she was an active member of the community. Tricia graduated from Stanwood High School, and attended BCTI in Everett, Wash.

She was a loving wife and devoted mother who always put her family first. Her love and faith in God was obvious in all of her actions. She was a light in the dark to all who knew her.

Tricia was an avid fisherman and hunter. She was a great friend and a mentor to many.

Tricia is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Justin Lagerwey, her daughter Jessika Reno, grandson Braxton, her loving mother Kathleen Price and adoring sisters Christina Siegel and Corrina Hart, as well as her two nieces, two nephews and their families.

Tricia was preceded in death by her daughter Jazzmine Lagerwey and her father James Clayton Hart.

A private funeral will be held for immediate family only.

A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 22, 2020, at Tricia and Justin's home in Stanwood from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Safe Harbor Free Clinic. https://www.safeharborfreeclinic.org/ Published in Stanwood Camano News on Jan. 14, 2020

