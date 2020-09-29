1933 - 2020



Connie passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Stanwood on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 87.

She was a beloved wife of Jack, mother of Janet (Brannon) Shapley Ames, Marianne Norden, Mike (Becky), Brian (Tiffany), and Karin Sather. Grandmother of Jake and Erik Shapley, Kelsey and Lindsey Norden, Clayton Hevly, Mackenzie Hevly, and Ryan and Hannah Sather.

Connie attended St. Margaret's grade school, graduating from Holy Names Academy in 1951. She attended Seattle University and graduated from the University of Washington in 1955. She worked as a private dietitian when her children were small and for School Food Service for 19 years, retiring as Shoreline School District Food Services Supervisor.

After retirement Jack and Connie moved from Shoreline to Camano Island, where she started her beeswax candle business and became involved in the Stanwood Camano Art Guild. She was an active member of the Utsalady Ladies Aid.

Jack and Connie spent winters at their condo in Leucadia, Calif., for 20 years. They enjoyed traveling to many different countries. Connie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be planned for a future date, due to these COVID 19 times.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care for the excellent care she received for the last three months, and to her care team from Providence Hospice.

