September 22, 1927- January 30, 2019Daniel Gianatasio departed this earth on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at the Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, Wash. He was 91 years old.Daniel was preceded in death by his wife Betty; son Richard; stepson Norman; parents Genero and Congetta; brother Frank, and sister Rose; several nieces and grandnieces; and all his close friends and fishing companions in Southern California.He is survived by his stepdaughters Nancy (Rick) Bentley and Cheryl Abrams, stepdaughter-inlaw; granddaughters Dawn (Tim) Moe, Dena (Curt) Ames; JoAnn Papadopoulos and grandson Scott Abrams; great- grandchildren Andrea (Nathan) Ayers, Ashton, Chandler, Savannah, Tyler, Amanda, Isabella, Kristyn, Katelyn and Stephen.Daniel was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, of immigrant parents from Sicily, Italy. He left home at 18, served in the U.S. Navy and eventually moved to Southern California where he started his family and enjoyed his passion of fishing with wife and friends. Daniel's career was in shipping and warehouse management. He retired as warehouse manager for Walt Disney Studios.As he wished, his ashes will go to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles and be reunited with his beloved wife Betty. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 5, 2019

