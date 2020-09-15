Daniel Lee Sill peacefully passed away on September 5, 2020. He left a legacy of fighting to the end for something you want. Dan was able to spend his final days around family watching his children and grandchildren play, laugh and argue. Dan's last request was to see his grandchildren prior to leaving this world, and he fought to make it happen.

Dan was born a long time ago in Mount Vernon, Washington to Dean and Sylvia Sill. He spent a majority of his life in the Stanwood/Camano Island area. Dan worked in various roles at Twin City Foods over a career lasting nearly five decades. He retired in 2013. Dan raised two impressive children with his wife, Connie, on Camano Island. When the Seahawks weren't crushing it on the field, Dan enjoyed playing cards with the active seniors at the Camano Island Senior Center, fishing, losing golf balls and gardening.

Dan is survived by his wife, Connie of 44 years; daughter Angela (Rusty); son Jacob (Kaali); grandchildren Baylor and Brynley; and brothers Mike and Rick. Sadly, Dan was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Diane and Susan.

Dan was a longtime volunteer firefighter with the Camano Island Country Club Fire Station and served as an EMT, battalion chief and district training officer. For you lucid seniors reading this, you may remember the '80s and a blue custom F-150 with an orange canopy driving with green flashers on East Camano Drive- that was probably Dan.

We would like to express our gratitude to the medical professionals and support team at the Skagit Regional Medical Clinic on Camano and the first responders with the Island County Country Club Fire Station. Your service and selfless care, treating and caring for Dan with professionalism and dignity was exceptional. Your efforts will not be forgotten.

Like most things this year, a public service will not be held. In lieu of a service, flowers or tater tot casserole; fight for things that are important to you. In Dan's memory, take the time to reach out, love and invest in others. If you are not prepared to do this, please send tater tots (mom has a big freezer).

