Delbert (Del) C. Payne, age 64, of Camano Island, passed away at his home on July 22, 2019. Del was born to Charlotte and Bob Payne on Sept. 27, 1954 in Seattle.

Del graduated from Riverside High School in Chattaroy, Wash. in 1972, and married Liz Aylor in 1973. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6, 2018.

As a talented craftsman, Del worked his whole life building and remodeling homes, shops and garages. His work is stunning and beyond compare. For the last seven years, Del worked at Home Depot selling doors and windows. Twice he was recognized as the top national salesman in his specialty.

Del will be remembered most for his smile, positive attitude, quick wit, and love of people. He had such a generous heart and was always there to help a friend or a colleague.

Del is survived by his wife Liz, his nine siblings, adopted family members, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Boyle.

Please join us as we celebrate a life well lived on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. in their home on Camano Island. Del's home was his castle, please come and stay a while.

