April 8, 1937- September 10, 2020



Denton (Denny) Eugene Chambers 83 passed away at his home, in the Hamelton Birdsview area, on Sept. 10, 2020. Denton was born in Ely Nevada to Denton LeRoy and Edith June Wilcox Chambers, on April 8, 1937.

Denton held may positions during his working years, from 12 years in the Navy to his retirement, at 80 years old, from Belair Charters/airporter shuttle.

Denton is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Nancy, his brother Robert (Judy), of Graham Wash., sister Laura Mortensen (Rod) of Tri Cities, Wash., daughters Debora Sumabat (Arnel) of Everett Wash., Dian Trandum of Maultby Wash., son Jeff of Stanwood Wash., stepdaughter Cheryl Giesy of Ellensburg Wash., and stepson Michel Henning (Debbie) of Chula Vista Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy Steenbakkers.

Denny will be missed by all who knew him.

