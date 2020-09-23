1/
DENTON (DENNY) EUGENE CHAMBERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENTON (DENNY)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 8, 1937- September 10, 2020

Denton (Denny) Eugene Chambers 83 passed away at his home, in the Hamelton Birdsview area, on Sept. 10, 2020. Denton was born in Ely Nevada to Denton LeRoy and Edith June Wilcox Chambers, on April 8, 1937.
Denton held may positions during his working years, from 12 years in the Navy to his retirement, at 80 years old, from Belair Charters/airporter shuttle.
Denton is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Nancy, his brother Robert (Judy), of Graham Wash., sister Laura Mortensen (Rod) of Tri Cities, Wash., daughters Debora Sumabat (Arnel) of Everett Wash., Dian Trandum of Maultby Wash., son Jeff of Stanwood Wash., stepdaughter Cheryl Giesy of Ellensburg Wash., and stepson Michel Henning (Debbie) of Chula Vista Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy Steenbakkers.
Denny will be missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved