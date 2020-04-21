Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Devin Lynn Fahey Dunbar passed away unexpectedly from complications of

Devin was born August 17, 1961 to James and Catherine Julia Fahey of Lowell, Mass. Devin went to school a Central High in Manchester, N.H.

She was married to the love of her life Mike Dunbar on September 27, 2003. Together they had six children; Summer, Patricia, Julie, Mandi and Josh. Together they adopted son Omarion and help raise their grandson Angel. They lived a wonderful life on Camano Island, Wash. Devin worked at the Josephine Sunset Home in Stanwood for many years.

Devin was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. Devin devoted all of her time to raising son Omarion and grandson Angel. She loved those boys, husband and family with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed by all of them.

She leaves behind the love of her life, husband Mike Dunbar, son Omarion, grandson angel, daughters, Summer (Wes) Jacobsen, Patricia Kirwan, Julie Kirwan, Mandi Denny and son Josh Dunbar, sisters Robin (Joe) Plourde, Kelly (Chris) Drakiotes, Terri (David) Hartsock, Nicki (Rich) Buchanan, brother James J Fahey III, mother-in-law Mary Jane Dunbar, 13 grandchildren and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, that she loved very much.

Devin was preceded in death by both parents James and Catherine Fahey, father-in-law Walter Wayne Dunbar and granddaughter Lola Russell.

