June 30, 1936 - October 21, 2019



Dewey Verbeek Jr., born to Irene and Dewey Verbeek Sr. on June 30, 1936 in Lakewood, Wash., fought a strong, hard, battle with cancer, which he lost on Oct. 21, 2019.



He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters Laura Brockman, Beverly (Robert) Slenkamp and Renee West; grandchildren Jeremy, Alisha, Karla, Shelby, Scott (Rachel); great-grandchildren Cody, Mackenzie, and brother Phil (Chris).

Dewey was the proud, hardworking owner of Verbeek Wrecking in Bothell for over 50 years. His motto was "If it's worth doing it, it's worth doing right."



He put this motto to work after retirement and built his dream of three-and-a-half show quality classic Kenworth trucks, that everyone that looked at them said they couldn't find one thing to change on them.

This describes him to perfection, hard working and perfect.



No services will be held.