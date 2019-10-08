September 7, 2019
Donald A. Shannon passed away peacefully in his home of Yuma, Ariz., on September 7, 2019 at the age of 80 years.
Longtime resident of Stanwood, he owned and operated Gateway Garage, drove long haul truck and pipeline to Alaska, eventually retiring with Tomco Construction.
Donald leaves behind his wife Donna Shannon, daughter Dee Shishido, stepson; David Hughes; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash., October 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., to honor his service in the Airforce during the Korean War.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Oct. 8, 2019