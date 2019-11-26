1932-2019
Donald Glancy age 87 of Stanwood, Wash., passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2019. He was born 1932 in Seattle to Doris and Lloyd Glancy. While stationed at Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi Mississippi, Don met Merrilee. They went on to get married on January 7th, 1956. They were always together until she passed in 2015.
Don worked for many years and retired as the City Manager for the City of Stanwood and somehow managed to squeeze in being a volunteer fireman, running his own tax preparation business and being on the water commission for Iverson's long beach. He loved reading, watching movies, boating, any activity on or around the water, hanging out at his cabin and spending time with his family. Don was always ready and willing to help his family out, he kept us all grounded and gave each one of us what we needed in life, we will all miss him!
Don is survived by his daughter Tami Glancy, son and daughter in-law David and Cindy Glancy, son and daughter in-law Robert and Theresa Glancy, daughter and son in-law Shannon and Stan O'Neil, grandchildren Jennifer and her husband John Reynolds, grandchildren Kevin O'Neil and his wife Kassie, grandchildren Chrissy Glancy, Josh Glancy, Patrick O'Neil, Megan Glancy and Lauren Glancy, great-grandchildren Liam Lawson, Abel O'Neil, Holden O'Neil, Ender O'Neil, Cooper Reynolds, Zachary Reynolds and Wesley Reynolds and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held on December 2nd 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home - 27001 88th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA by Minister Gale O'Neil. There will be a reception after the funeral at Jimmy's Pizza, 9819 WA-532, Stanwood, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the in memory of Don.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Nov. 26, 2019