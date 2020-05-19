July 19, 1938 - May 13, 2020



Born in Joliet, IL., to Marcel and DeLane Baker on July 19, 1938, the only daughter with four brothers. She died on May 13, 2020 in her home after complications from a brain infection.

Donna attended Holy Names Academy in Seattle, graduating in 1956, and always looked forward to attending their annual class reunion.

She met Jack Stedman in Seattle and they were married on August 20, 1966 with the reception at Shilshole Bay in Seattle.

One of her favorite things was to prepare her Crab Louie dish after catching fresh crab at their house at Kayak Cove near Stanwood, WA.

She is survived by her husband Jack; daughter Karen and her husband Greg; son Steve, his wife Marcia and their two sons, Alex and George; and brothers Ralph, Dick, and Danny.

Due to the current state quarantine, there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be spread at Kayak Cove, Port Susan Bay.

