July 10, 1923 - November 30, 2019



Dora May "Dodie" Byers passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 96 at the Evergreen Hospice facility after spending the afternoon together with her family.

Dodie was born on July 10, 1923 in her home in Seattle, to Cecil and Tania Branstetter. She attended Lincoln High School in Seattle, graduating in 1942. After high school, she took some night courses in art and fashion design.

She began working for Time Oil Company as a bookkeeper and supervisor in 1951 and went on to work there for her entire career, retiring in 1989.

Dodie met Bob, the love of her life, in 1949 and they married on Feb. 23, 1951 at the Magnolia Congregational Church of Seattle. They were married for 47 years. After retiring, they built a home on Camano Island and Dodie continued to live there after Bob's death in 1998. In 2013 she moved to Kirkland to be closer to her family.

After Bob's death, Dodie began the process to become Catholic at St. Cecilia Parish and was confirmed in 2001.

She was involved in the bereavement support group helping others who had suffered losses. She also volunteered in a preschool for several years doing arts and crafts, and took aerobics three times a week.

Dodie was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Tania Branstetter and her brothers Wayne, Dick and Dede Branstetter, as well as her husband Robert Byers.

She was survived by her daughter Barb (Byers) Kaylor of Bothell, Wash.; granddaughter Allison Kaylor of Portland, Ore., grandson Nick Kaylor of Maple Valley, Wash., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Brightwater Center, 22505 State Route 9, Woodinville, WA 98072, from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Evergreen Hospice, 12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA 98034.